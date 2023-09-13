Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO) Short Interest Down 76.1% in August

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 76.1% from the August 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Shares of ZIONO stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $25.25. 556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,307. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $25.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.612 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

