ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.19

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.19 and last traded at $17.21, with a volume of 837211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.80.

ZI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $308.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.33 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $254,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,185,565 shares in the company, valued at $30,184,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $254,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,185,565 shares in the company, valued at $30,184,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $53,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,288,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,837,786.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,089,300. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,106,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,393,000 after acquiring an additional 13,211,331 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 486.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,634,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844,615 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,987,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 62.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,077,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,488,000 after buying an additional 3,493,491 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,358,275.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,016,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

