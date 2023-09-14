10,000 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Acquired by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Totem Point Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 53.2% during the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Alphabet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.94.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,383.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,029 shares of company stock valued at $12,883,371 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $137.50 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $138.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.20 and a 200-day moving average of $117.49.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.