1,055 Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Bought by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $144,747,059.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:LIN opened at $385.15 on Thursday. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $393.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $381.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.54. The company has a market capitalization of $187.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.41.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

