11,177 Shares in VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP) Bought by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000. ORG Partners LLC owned 0.41% of VanEck Natural Resources ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 48.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 184.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000.

VanEck Natural Resources ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VanEck Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $50.07 on Thursday. VanEck Natural Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $42.27 and a 12-month high of $53.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.83. The stock has a market cap of $132.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.01.

About VanEck Natural Resources ETF

The VanEck Natural Resources ETF (HAP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a consumption-based index of global hard asset firms. HAP was launched on Aug 29, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

