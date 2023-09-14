11,209 Shares in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Bought by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 108.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider William J. Berger sold 47,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $842,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,522,864.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Down 5.7 %

NYSE NOVA opened at $12.97 on Thursday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.46 and a 12 month high of $29.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.37). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 37.16%. The business had revenue of $166.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on NOVA shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.13.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

