11,249 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Bought by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the first quarter worth $574,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 92.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 156,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,452,000 after acquiring an additional 75,456 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 60.0% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,808,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 125.1% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 22,059 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSTA traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $44.66. 3,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,843. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $47.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.17. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.60.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

