13,453 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Purchased by Narus Financial Partners LLC

Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 82,300.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
SPYV opened at $43.25 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $44.91. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.59 and a 200 day moving average of $41.87.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
