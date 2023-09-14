14,058 Shares in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Bought by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,058 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $493,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,021 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $6,633,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.95.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $23.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.60. The company has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.13. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 4.71.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 200.97% and a negative return on equity of 38.91%. Rivian Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 208.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.89) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

