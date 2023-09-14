14,757 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Purchased by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,956,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,538 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 524.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,904,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,480 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 784.8% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,261,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,498 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $19,763,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,472,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,798,000 after purchasing an additional 945,968 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSCQ stock opened at $18.88 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $19.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.00.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a $0.0596 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

