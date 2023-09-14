150 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Bought by Horizons Wealth Management

Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 296.8% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 496 shares of the software company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $395,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,071,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.39.

Adobe Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $550.20 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $570.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $526.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $439.10. The stock has a market cap of $250.78 billion, a PE ratio of 52.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.