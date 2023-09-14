1,749 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Acquired by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,749 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1,957.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.21.

FedEx Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $252.16 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $270.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $260.68 and its 200 day moving average is $237.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. FedEx’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.52%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

