1847 (OTCMKTS:EFSH) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of 1847 Holdings LLC (OTCMKTS:EFSH – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.71 and last traded at $1.55. 396,194 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 223% from the average session volume of 122,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

1847 Stock Down 21.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.55.

Get 1847 alerts:

1847 (OTCMKTS:EFSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.39 million for the quarter. 1847 had a negative return on equity of 614.60% and a negative net margin of 20.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 1847

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Strategic Risk, Llc. acquired 102,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.29 per share, with a total value of $29,580.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,165,851 shares in the company, valued at $918,096.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,179,242 shares of company stock worth $252,227. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 1847 stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in 1847 Holdings LLC (OTCMKTS:EFSH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.35% of 1847 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 15.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 1847

(Get Free Report)

1847 Holdings LLC engages in the acquisition and management of small businesses in different industries. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Appliances, Construction, and Automotive Supplies. The Retail and Appliances segment provides a wide variety of appliance services including sales, delivery, installation, service and repair, extended warranties, and financing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 1847 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1847 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.