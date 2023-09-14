2,029 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Acquired by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,029 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association grew its stake in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD traded up $1.72 on Thursday, reaching $283.49. 183,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,520,525. The firm has a market cap of $206.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $299.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $288.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.84.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 929 shares in the company, valued at $264,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 929 shares in the company, valued at $264,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,149 shares of company stock worth $5,257,201 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

