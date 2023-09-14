2,454 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Purchased by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in shares of Accenture by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of Accenture by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 118,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at $11,552,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,774 shares of company stock worth $8,138,451 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.25.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $314.14. 131,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,296,889. The firm has a market cap of $208.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $330.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.33.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

