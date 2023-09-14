25,163 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,000,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock opened at $161.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.87. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

