2,687 Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Acquired by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Progressive from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Progressive from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.57.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $139.17 on Thursday. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $110.04 and a 1-year high of $149.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.64. The company has a market capitalization of $81.46 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.38). Progressive had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $2,892,178.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,724.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $2,892,178.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,724.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,155,730.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,801 shares of company stock worth $8,203,964. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

