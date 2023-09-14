27,924 Shares in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Bought by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Signet Jewelers at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SIG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 1.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth $377,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 9,028 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 188.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares during the period.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Shares of SIG opened at $74.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.14. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52-week low of $51.29 and a 52-week high of $83.42.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Northcoast Research cut Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Signet Jewelers

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 9,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $625,249.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,498,945. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 9,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $625,249.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,498,945. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 7,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $483,090.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,086 shares in the company, valued at $6,329,184.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,312 shares of company stock worth $9,300,306 in the last ninety days. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Signet Jewelers

(Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Featured Stories

