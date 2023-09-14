28,366 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,825,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 24,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 34,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MPC. StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.00.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $1,193,956.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,633 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,691.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marathon Petroleum news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $1,193,956.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,633 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,691.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total value of $1,189,854.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,547.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,188 shares of company stock worth $3,890,973. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $155.48 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $89.40 and a 52-week high of $157.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.89%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

