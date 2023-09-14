29,223 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Bought by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,223 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in Cisco Systems by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 16,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $299,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $3,450,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.7% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 87,120 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 11,137 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $143,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,658,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,365,224,617.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $338,064.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,542.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $143,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,658,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,365,224,617.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,210 shares of company stock valued at $2,767,284 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $56.28 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The company has a market capitalization of $229.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.90 and a 200-day moving average of $51.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.43.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

