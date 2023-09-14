2,928 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Acquired by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,000. Broadcom makes up 1.0% of Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.0 %

Broadcom stock opened at $852.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $874.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $757.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.50. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $923.67.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on AVGO. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $940.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $910.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $846.14.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

