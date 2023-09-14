3,029 Shares in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Purchased by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HY. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the first quarter valued at about $319,000. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 41,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter worth approximately $736,000. 44.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Price Performance

HY opened at $43.26 on Thursday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.99 and a fifty-two week high of $59.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.61 and a 200 day moving average of $48.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $743.08 million, a P/E ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.35.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.00%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Further Reading

