32,079 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Purchased by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank increased its position in Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 9,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 19,960 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 38,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $33.86 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $42.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $142.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.04.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on VZ. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Edward Jones lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

