36,700 Shares in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 36,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,570,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

IVOG stock opened at $92.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $77.54 and a 52-week high of $97.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.65.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

