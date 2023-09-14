39,929 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 39,929 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 170.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $107.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $174.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,385.50, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.11. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $132.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $3,534,344.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,513,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,711,685.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,643 shares of company stock worth $13,490,584. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.19.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

