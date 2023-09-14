3M (NYSE:MMM) Holdings Decreased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 73,903.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $798,258,000 after buying an additional 6,647,593 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 1,889.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,132,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,567,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,821 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 112.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,822,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $191,461,000 after purchasing an additional 966,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.45.

MMM opened at $101.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $55.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1-year low of $92.38 and a 1-year high of $133.91.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -211.27%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

