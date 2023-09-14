3M (NYSE:MMM) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.25-$2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.9-$8.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.06 billion.

3M Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $101.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $55.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.14 and its 200-day moving average is $103.07. 3M has a 52-week low of $92.38 and a 52-week high of $133.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -211.27%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of 3M from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Markel Corp raised its position in 3M by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in 3M by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in 3M by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in 3M by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

