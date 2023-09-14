3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. lessened its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 57.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,637 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 73,903.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $798,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in 3M by 1,889.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,132,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,567,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,821 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in 3M by 112.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,822,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $191,461,000 after acquiring an additional 966,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.75. 398,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,585,123. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $92.38 and a fifty-two week high of $133.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $56.17 billion, a PE ratio of -35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.07.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -211.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MMM

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.