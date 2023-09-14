43,009 Shares in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,196,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,300,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 3,956.9% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,739,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,319 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,733,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,256,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,338 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $125.81 on Thursday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.27 and a 1-year high of $135.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.97.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.19. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Several analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.63.

In other Global Payments news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Global Payments news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,126.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

