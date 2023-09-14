44,831 Shares in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 44,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,339,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Under Armour by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,176,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,272,000 after buying an additional 400,500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Under Armour by 527.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 81,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 68,896 shares in the last quarter. Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1,607.2% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,470,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Stock Performance

NYSE UAA opened at $7.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.09. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $13.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UAA. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.21.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

