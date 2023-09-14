5,032 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Bought by Advance Capital Management Inc.

Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,174,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884,910 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $324,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2,964.0% in the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 124,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 120,429 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 440,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,063,000 after purchasing an additional 99,072 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $55.27 on Thursday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $56.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.27 and its 200 day moving average is $54.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

