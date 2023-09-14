5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $25.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 350.45% from the company’s current price.

FEAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of 5E Advanced Materials in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of 5E Advanced Materials from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of 5E Advanced Materials from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEAM traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,275. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $98.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 2.50. 5E Advanced Materials has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85.

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that 5E Advanced Materials will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of 5E Advanced Materials by 353.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 19.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.

