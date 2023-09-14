5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Shares Down 1.9%

Shares of 5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) traded down 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.65 and last traded at $2.65. 37,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 816% from the average session volume of 4,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FPLSF shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on 5N Plus from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $234.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.25 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.55.

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.08 million for the quarter. 5N Plus had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

