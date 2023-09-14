5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Shares Down 1.9%

Shares of 5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) traded down 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.65 and last traded at $2.65. 37,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 816% from the average session volume of 4,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FPLSF shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on 5N Plus from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FPLSF
5N Plus Price Performance
5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.08 million for the quarter. 5N Plus had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%.
About 5N Plus
5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than 5N Plus
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 3 Low-Cost ETFs That Are Crushing SPY
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Shutterstock is the Value Stock they don’t want you to know about
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Body Slammed Under $100, Is World Wrestling Stock an Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.