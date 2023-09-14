60,705 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Purchased by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,654,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,327,000 after purchasing an additional 165,188 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its position in Bank of America by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 22,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $84,878,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 83,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 12,568 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. HSBC started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.31.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BAC opened at $28.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $229.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

