67,044 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 67,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $5,168,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth $162,749,000. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in Netflix by 479.4% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 5,510 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 11.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 442,077 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $152,729,000 after acquiring an additional 45,074 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth $94,947,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in Netflix by 25.7% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 357 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total value of $219,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,712.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total transaction of $460,094.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,377 shares of company stock worth $54,547,674 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $339.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $515.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.91.

NFLX stock opened at $412.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.73 and a twelve month high of $485.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $433.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $382.84. The stock has a market cap of $182.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.90, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

