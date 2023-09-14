72,630 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 72,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VYM opened at $107.36 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $113.78. The stock has a market cap of $49.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

