7,966 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Acquired by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 25,381,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $989,379,000 after buying an additional 1,478,471 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 39,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Prudent Investors Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $10,170,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 187,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Finally, Gainplan LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 101.0% in the first quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 34,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 17,511 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $72.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $43.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.50.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

