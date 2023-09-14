7Pixels Price Tops $1.98 on Major Exchanges (7PXS)

7Pixels (7PXS) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 14th. One 7Pixels token can now be bought for approximately $1.98 or 0.00007505 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, 7Pixels has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. 7Pixels has a total market capitalization of $32.13 million and approximately $7.97 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About 7Pixels

7Pixels was first traded on June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official website is 7pixels.io. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. 7Pixels’ official message board is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial.

Buying and Selling 7Pixels

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 1.98338678 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

