8,273 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,000. Broadcom makes up about 0.6% of Duality Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 60.0% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 71.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $852.93 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $923.67. The stock has a market cap of $352.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $874.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $757.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $846.14.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

