8,325 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Bought by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Analog Devices by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,404,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,024,078,000 after acquiring an additional 238,249 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 72.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,650,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,692,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,969 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,393,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,848,963,000 after purchasing an additional 67,674 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,731,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,725,438,000 after purchasing an additional 299,904 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,397,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,377,416,000 after purchasing an additional 153,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.21.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $1,976,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,975,717.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,661,500 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $175.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,397,299. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $200.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.03 and its 200-day moving average is $185.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $87.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 46.74%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

