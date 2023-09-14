94,093 Shares in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Acquired by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 94,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,000. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF makes up 0.8% of Marotta Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQI. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 28,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VNQI traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.49. 11,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,856. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.82 and a 200 day moving average of $40.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $45.38.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

