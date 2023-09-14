95,254 Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 95,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,181,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. William Blair initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $151.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.52. The company has a market capitalization of $266.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.81%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

