Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Aaron’s from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital downgraded Aaron’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.36.

Shares of NYSE:AAN opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $310.23 million, a P/E ratio of -125.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average is $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. Aaron’s has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.16.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.21. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $530.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Aaron’s’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is -625.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,209,000 after purchasing an additional 39,111 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Aaron’s by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,976,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,853,000 after acquiring an additional 221,788 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,743,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,660,000 after acquiring an additional 94,387 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,282,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,800,000 after acquiring an additional 12,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 1,249,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,662,000 after purchasing an additional 61,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

