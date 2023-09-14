Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (AOD) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 21st

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AOD traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.88. The stock had a trading volume of 41,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,560. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.12 and its 200 day moving average is $8.10. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $8.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,693,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 3.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 586,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after buying an additional 18,487 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 220,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the second quarter valued at about $889,000.

