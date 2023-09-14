ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ABM Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ABM. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ABM Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of ABM Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABM Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.25.

ABM Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $40.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.07. ABM Industries has a one year low of $37.61 and a one year high of $49.58.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.09). ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ABM Industries

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABM. BOKF NA purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 140.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

