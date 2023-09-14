Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:AGD)

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AGD opened at $9.22 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average of $9.37. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $10.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGD. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 317.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

