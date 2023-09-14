Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund stock opened at $17.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average of $17.62. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $18.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 227,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 31,539 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 64,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 5.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 403,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 21,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund in the second quarter worth $201,000.

About Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

