abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Stock Performance

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund stock opened at $3.78 on Thursday. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 86.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 30,452 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 136,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 30.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 16,399 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 4,769.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 80,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 78,504 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

