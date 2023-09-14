Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (ACP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 21st

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,869. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.83. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $8.63.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 7.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $555,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,373,000.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

