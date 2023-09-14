Acasti Pharma (CVE:ACST) Trading 1.8% Higher

Acasti Pharma Inc. (CVE:ACST – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. Approximately 2,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 6,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

Acasti Pharma Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 9.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.